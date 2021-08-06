Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (8/6AM)

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s across our area.
By Emma Landeros
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday Texoma! Today expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will pick up at 10 to 15 mph which will continue to help push some lingering haze/smoke from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. Lows tonight will be in the mid-to-low 70s which will be a warm night compared to what we have seen in the past week. With the moisture back in our area, the feels-like temperatures will top out at 99° for today.

Tomorrow, we could see rain in our forecast, mainly towards our northern counties but most of Texoma will stay dry. Temperatures will stay right around average with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. Mostly sunny skies with winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph and wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Feels-like temperatures will start in the triple digits throughout the weekend and the start of the work week.

Hot, humid, and breezy conditions will continue throughout the weekend and the start of the week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Our next chance for storms will come by midweek.

Have a great day and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

