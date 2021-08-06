Expert Connections
Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

