Lawton agency helping people with rental assistance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The nation’s eviction moratorium has been extended until October 3, and a Lawton organization is working to make sure people still have their homes before that date comes.

Great Plains Improvement Foundation is able to get people caught up on their rent in a matter of days with CARES Act funding.

The Foundation has helped over 50 families throughout Comanche County.

Executive Director Sheryl Gregory said they can only help people who have been directly impacted by COVID.

“Who have lost their jobs or their income has been reduced due to hours, cut in hours, they’ve lost their jobs. Those individuals and families are eligible for our services, but it has to be COVID related,” Gregory said.

Tierra Macias was recently approved and was able to get caught up on bills she had fallen behind on when her previous job cut her hours.

“I’m very grateful. I’m a single mom, so it helped me to keep everything intact at the house, and I’m able to get back into work to keep going,” Macias said.

Gregory said she’s grateful that families have been given another chance to figure things out.

“This moratorium is a little different from the last one because this one is for areas in our communities that are experience high transmission rates of COVID, and Comanche County is one of those counties that is experience the high transmission,” Gregory said.

Gregory wants to remind people that the moratorium prevents people from getting evicted, but doesn’t stop people from paying rent.

“They are still obligated to pay their rent even if they just pay a small portion of it, pay as much as you can on your rent. If there are some circumstances where families can not pay their rent, and that’s okay we’re here to help them with that shortfall,” Gregory said.

If you are in need of assistant you can stop by the foundation at 2 SE Lee Boulevard or you can call 580-353-2364 on weekdays during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Families can only receive assistance once and you must be 18-years or older.

