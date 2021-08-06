Lawton church feeding people who got their power cut off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After people in a mobile home park had their electricity cut off by the City of Lawton a week ago, a church is stepping in to make sure they have food to eat.

The City of Lawton cut power to some homes in the Southwest Mobile Home Park nine days ago alleging “life-threatening” electrical code violations.

On Thursday, the City of Lawton stated that only mobile homes that were out of compliance had their electricity cut off.

Since that happened, many of the homes that were out of compliance have made corrections to be brought up to code in order to have electricity restored.

But some homes have yet to make those changes, and until that happens the park will not be able to renew its license.

The city said the park owners are in the process of making those upgrades, but some people are still left struggling.

That’s why the church stepped in.

Youth Pastor Anthony Rosas has been fellowshipping with people in the mobile home park for the last two years and knew he’d be doing God’s work in their time of need.

“At the end of the day man, I’m just trying to be a light in the darkness. It’s unfortunate with what’s going on, but I know something as a meal, and a hug can give someone a lot of hope, so you know for me that’s all I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to do what Christ commanded me to do, and just love others you know, and serve others,” Rosas said.

Residents were fed pasta, bread, a banana, and water or juice.

Carol Mitchell who lives at the mobile home park said that meal was a blessing and right on time.

“But like myself and some of the others, we have stayed out here in order to help watch over the other houses and stuff like that to keep them from being, maybe people going into them and taking things and stuff like that.”

While Mitchell and others wait to get their power back on she said an organization has provided motels for them to stay.

“Whenever we call Brooke Brown I think she’s wit CCP, and they took and got some of us motels really quick.”

Rosas said whenever people are in a tough situation, they can use prayer to get through it.

“Only thing I can say is I know the situation looks desire, but don’t lose hope. Weeping may be done in the night, but I can tell you that joy comes in the morning. Just have hope, and when you put everything in God’s hand there’s nothing impossible for him to do,” Rosas said.

