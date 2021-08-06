Lawton Rangers breakfast set for Saturday
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The LO Ranch Arena in east Lawton will play host to an all-you-can-eat breakfast ahead of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
It’s happening from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday and will cost $5.
Active duty and retired military eat free.
This is all ahead of next weekend’s PRCA rodeo.
It all starts Wednesday night and continues through Saturday.
Tickets for the rodeo are $12 in advance, $15 at the gate and $20 Saturday night.
