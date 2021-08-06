Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Officials say five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois.

Fire crews were called to the building before 3 a.m. Friday and reported finding two children already dead.

The three other children were found unconscious and were eventually pronounced dead. Fire officials say the children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and belonged to the same family.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan says the children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work.

The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Pickens III
Former Cyril police chief facing charges
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed a stabbing at the Lawton Correctional Facility...
Stabbing under investigation at Lawton Correctional Facility
Chance Barret and Jordan Neconish are charged with first degree murder in the death of Brian...
Autopsy report filed in Lawton Correctional Facility murder case
A hearing has been continued on whether or not the Lavish Lounge will have its Food Service...
Hearing continued for Lawton business at risk of losing permit
Church helps those in mobile home park.
Lawton church feeding people who got their power cut off

Latest News

Five children died in a house fire in Illinois.
Aerials of deadly Illinois fire
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
5 children die in Illinois fire
Northern Nevada employers are working hard to fill job openings.
US hiring surges in July, unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire