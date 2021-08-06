OSDH reports 2,300 new Coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 2,300 Coronavirus cases Friday.

The 2,303 new cases brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 493,983.

The CDC also reported five new Coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma, bringing the total to 8,771.

The seven-day average of new cases is now at 1,907.

There are currently 16,687 active cases across Oklahoma, according to the OSDH.

