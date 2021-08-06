Silver alert issued for Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert has been issued for a man from Oklahoma City.

Law enforcement is on the lookout for 76-year-old George Kofa, who was last seen near northeast 23rd and Kelly Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say he took off running in an unknown direction.

According to law enforcement, Kofa is under a proven medical or physical disability and is in immediate danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police.

