7News First Alert Weather: Hot and humid air keeps rain chances limited this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 70s. Winds will be gusty at 10-20 mph throughout the night and into tomorrow. Rain chances will be isolated, but a couple showers and storms can’t be ruled out in our northern and western counties later tonight.

The rain will pick back up early tomorrow morning in the hours before and after sunrise, as some showers will fire up in parts of southwest Oklahoma. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds still out of the south at 10-20 mph and wind gusts from 25-30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 90s with feel-like temps in the triple digits due to increased moisture. Tomorrow night will also feature another round of showers and storms move in from the north and west across both sides of the Red River, although most of us will be dry.

The start of next week will consistently have rain chances in the forecast everyday, but remain limited. The next best shot for rain will be in the middle-to-late part of the week as a possible front descends from the northern plains. Highs will be in the upper 90s throughout the week along with heat indices above 100 degrees. Gusty southerly winds of 10-20 mph will continue, bringing warm and moist air to Texoma. Winds will start to shift to out of the east by next weekend ahead of the possible front.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.