Backpack giveaway for teachers and students at Cameron University

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, there will be a giveaway for both teachers and students at the Van building behind Cameron Baptist Church on 26th and B Avenue in Lawton.

Teachers can come to grab classroom supplies with a valid school ID starting at 1 p.m.

It will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Backpacks will also be given away to students; however, it requires pre-registration which have already been claimed.

Lawton renegades will be present to sign up kids for sporting activities, and the Health Department will also be there giving vaccines for anyone who wants one.

