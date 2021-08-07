Expert Connections
Bicyclists travel Lawton streets for cancer fundraiser

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of bicyclists made their way through Lawton today as a part of their cancer fundraiser.

Twenty three bikers with their organization Texas 4000 for Cancer have made a cross-country trip to raise awareness in the fight against cancer.

The 70-day, 4,000 mile trip began in Austin and brought them all the way to the Canadian border.

They’re on their way back to Austin now, and today saw the group biking through Lawton.

The riders say the trip has been a hard one, but it has been more than worth it.

“The hardest part is being away from friends and family all summer,” Ryan Logan, a member of Texas 4000 for Cancer, said. “But you really create a new family with your teammates along the ride, and it’s truly been a life-changing experience, and one I feel really connected to, in trying to fight cancer and fight for my loved ones who have passed from cancer.”

Texas 4000 is making a big push for people to get cancer screenings this summer, and to stay on top of their health.

Anyone wanting to follow the biking team’s story, or to donate to the cause, can do so here.

