Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (8/7AM)

A warm and breezy day with mostly sunny skies
A warm and breezy day with mostly sunny skies
By Emma Landeros
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! Today expect a warm and windy day with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph and gust between 25-30 mph. With the moisture back in our area, heat indices will approach or exceed the triple digits. Late this afternoon and into the evening hours there is a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms but most of the heavier activity will stay north of our viewing area.

Rain chances will continue through Sunday afternoon while also seeing an increase in our cloud coverage. Temperatures will stay right around average with winds continuing from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

The start of the workweek, temperatures will stay in the upper 90s and low 100s with feels-like temperatures staying in the triple digits. Rain chances will continue throughout the week with higher chances by the mid-week.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Barret and Jordan Neconish are charged with first degree murder in the death of Brian...
Autopsy report filed in Lawton Correctional Facility murder case
Alvin Pickens III
Former Cyril police chief facing charges
The crash happened shortly before 11 outside Southwestern Orthopedics on southwest Lee Boulevard.
Car hits sign outside business in Lawton
Church helps those in mobile home park.
Lawton church feeding people who got their power cut off
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong southerly winds bring warm air and moisture to Texoma
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Weather 5pm