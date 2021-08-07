First Alert Forecast (8/7AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! Today expect a warm and windy day with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph and gust between 25-30 mph. With the moisture back in our area, heat indices will approach or exceed the triple digits. Late this afternoon and into the evening hours there is a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms but most of the heavier activity will stay north of our viewing area.

Rain chances will continue through Sunday afternoon while also seeing an increase in our cloud coverage. Temperatures will stay right around average with winds continuing from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

The start of the workweek, temperatures will stay in the upper 90s and low 100s with feels-like temperatures staying in the triple digits. Rain chances will continue throughout the week with higher chances by the mid-week.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

