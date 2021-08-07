Kenny Baker will be at Palace Theatre to raise money for Marlow FFA

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan’s Palace Theatre will be playing Matt Damon’s movie Stillwater for at least the next two weeks.

And to help commemorate the event a special guest will be speaking about his role in the making of the movie.

Kenny Baker, will be speaking at the theater tonight and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Baker played a role in helping Matt Damon transform himself into an Oklahoma Roughneck oilfield worker.

They’ll also be auctioning off autographed Stillwater movie memorabilia at the special showings to benefit the Marlow FFA Booster Club.

