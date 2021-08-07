Expert Connections
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Arvest Bank give away free school supplies

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Arvest Bank is helping ease parents wallets by giving out free school supplies.

There will be about 200 bookbags filled with notebooks, folders, paper, pens, color pencils and other items.

Anyone in the Lawton Fort Sill community is welcome to come out and children must be present to receive any supplies.

“We are very excited, so you know the chamber has a top priority of giving back to our community,” Communications Coordinator Katie Madigan said. “So this is a great way for us to do that.”

Supplies will be given away at Elmer Thomas Park between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

