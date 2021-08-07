Tax free weekend begins in Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today marks the beginning of the tax free weekend in both Oklahoma and Texas.

Today, until Sunday shoppers in both states can enjoy the benefits of buying, both in-store, online and through mail-order free of taxes on qualifying items.

Tax free items in Oklahoma include clothing or footwear priced less than $100.

Special accessories including jewelry, handbags or anything designed to be used exclusively for athletic use do not qualify for exemption.

However, Texas is extending their exemption to school supplies, clothing and footwear as long as it is also priced below 100-dollars.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.