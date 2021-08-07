Expert Connections
Two people taken to a hospital after motorcycle wreck in Lawton

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lawton involving a motorcycle and a car.

It happened around 5 p.m. this evening near northeast Pioneer and Rogers Lane.

Officials said a motorcycle and a car crashed, sending the rider of the bike over the top of the car.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, though their condition is not known at this time.

