7News First Alert Weather: Near average temperatures ahead of cool-down next weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will feature isolated rain chances across southwest Oklahoma. Around midnight, a few showers and storms will fire up north of the red river in our western counties. They will traverse east throughout the early morning hours of Monday before dissipating just east of I-44. A few hours later around sunrise, a couple showers might pop-up along outflow boundaries in our eastern counties, near where the previous storms dissipated. These showers will be weaker, and will fade away by the mid-morning hours. Lows tonight will be in the mid-70s with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

After the morning hours, the rest of Monday will be dry and hot with temperatures in the upper-90s and 100s. Due to increased moisture, feels-like temps will be around 105°. Tomorrow could be the hottest day of the year for some, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool. In fact, there is already a heat advisory in place for some of our eastern counties until 8:00pm tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the record for the latest first 100° day on record here in Lawton, set back in 2007. Right now based on models, we have Lawton just barely under the triple digits with a high of 99° for Monday. If we manage to get to 100°, then we will tie the record, but if not then this will all but cement 2021 as one of the coolest summers not only here in Lawton, but probably for all of Texoma. Winds will continue to be gusty out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

The rest of the week will be hot, but a gradual cooldown to the mid/low 90s will come this weekend as a potential front descends from the northern plains. Cloud cover will increase by the middle of the week ahead of this front, along with rain chances slightly increasing by the end of the week.

