First Alert Forecast (8/8AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We started off early this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area and will continue at least until mid-morning before moving further east. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. We continue to see an increase in our moisture making our feel-like temperatures in the triple digits across Texoma. Another breezy day with south winds at 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts between 25-30 mph.

Tomorrow, we will continue to feel warm and breezy with strong south winds and highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Mostly sunny skies and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits across our area.

The rest of the week we will consistently have slight rain chances but will remain limited. Our next big chance for rain will be in the middle-to-late part of the week. Highs will continue in the upper 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees. Gusty southerly winds of 10-20 mph will continue, bringing warm and moist air to Texoma before shifting out of the east by next weekend.

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

