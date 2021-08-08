Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Sunday at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene.

Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.

Sgt. Jason Brown says multiple people began shooting inside the club during a fight but it’s unclear what prompted the dispute.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car wreck involving a motorcycle occurs earlier today in Lawton.
Two people taken to a hospital after motorcycle wreck in Lawton
Families receive COVID-19 rent assistance in Lawton.
Lawton agency helping people with rental assistance
Alvin Pickens III
Former Cyril police chief facing charges
Chance Barret and Jordan Neconish are charged with first degree murder in the death of Brian...
Autopsy report filed in Lawton Correctional Facility murder case
Box truck rolls over on I-44 in Comanche County.
Box truck rolls over on I-44 in Comanche County

Latest News

A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors.
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
FILE - Markie Post attends the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 2 at ArcLight...
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of ‘Night Court,’ dies at 70
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend