First Alert Forecast (8/9 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A couple showers could be possible this morning for our eastern counties until the mid-morning hours. By the late morning, all of us should be dry for the rest of the day. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. For some of us, today could be the hottest day of the year, so take precaution when going outside. Heat index values will be in the 105-110 degree range. Heat advisories are in place for our eastern counties until 8:00 pm this evening. Strong winds might bring us a boon amidst these hot temperatures, with gusts out of the south at 15-25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temps in the upper 70s, as tonight will be warm for this time of year. Winds will continue to be strong in the overnight hours with gusts at 10-20 mph out of the south.

Tomorrow looks to be a copy-paste of today, with temps in the upper 90s and 100s. While feels-like temps will continue to be in the triple digits, they might not be high enough to warrant a heat advisory. Regardless, continue to be safe and cool throughout the early part of this week. Expect mostly sunny skies along with limited chances for rain, as most of us will be dry but a stray shower in the afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out.

The rest of this week will see cloud coverage slightly increase as temperatures gradually decrease along with wind speeds heading into the weekend. A possible front could make its way south at the end of the week, but the extent of it in regards to rain potential and temperatures is still unknown. If you are heading out to the Lawton Rangers Rodeo later this week, expect mostly clear skies with temps in the low 90s and upper 80s all four evenings. Rain chances are limited Wednesday - Saturday, but not out of the question, although there is a good chance we will be dry for the entire event.

