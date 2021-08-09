First Alert Forecast (8/9PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We had our first 100-degree day here in Lawton! An overall very warm and muggy day with feels-like temperatures ranging between 100-108°. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s with strong winds from the south at 10-20 mph and mostly clear skies.

A copy-paste day is expected for tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. A heat advisory was reissued for tomorrow from noon to 8 PM. High temperatures and high humidity will result in heat indices to range between 100-106°. Mostly sunny skies with winds continuing from the south at 10 to 20 mph gusting between 20 to 25 mph.

For the remainder of the week, we will see a slight increase in cloud coverage with temperatures also decreasing into the low 90s. Winds will also slowly decrease and shift from the east by the weekend as a front will make its way into our area. There is still uncertainty whether the front will make it across our entire area but it will still increase our cloud coverage bringing a slight cool off in our forecast.

Have a great rest of your night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.