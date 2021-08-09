Funds needed for renovations to historic Apache building

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A building in Apache that is more than 100 years old is need of some major renovations.

The Apache Historical Society Museum, which was originally the Apache State Bank, was built around 1901 and has housed a variety of businesses.

“That building when I was young held a bank in the front and a doctor’s office there where the bank was. Then a variety store in it, then upstairs was the hotel,” said Robert Swanda, President of the Apache Historical Society.

When you get to downtown Apache, the building is likely the first thing you’ll see.

“That’s almost the symbol of our town right there. I’ve driven through lots of small towns in Kansas and Northern Oklahoma and just the old buildings, the architecture, it’s pretty neat. That building was built here as a show piece and it still is,” Swanda said.

But that show piece is falling apart. On the north side of the building, if you look behind this plywood, you can see the wall coming apart from the building and pushing out towards the street. That’s the main problem they’re hoping to fix, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

“They gave us a preliminary bid of $250,000 to fix it because it is on the National Historical Society role and the Oklahoma Historical Society role also,” Swanda said.

To help raise that money, they’ll be holding a pie auction on August 21st. They’d love for the community to come out and buy some desserts or donate desserts for the community to purchase.

“Any little thing that you can help out would really be nice. We really need to get underway before this thing falls in,” Swanda said.

The Apache Masonic lodge is sponsoring the event and will match donations up to a certain amount. You can get more information about donating money or a dessert by calling (580) 588 – 3392.

