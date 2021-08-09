Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Funds needed for renovations to historic Apache building

By Will Hutchison
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A building in Apache that is more than 100 years old is need of some major renovations.

The Apache Historical Society Museum, which was originally the Apache State Bank, was built around 1901 and has housed a variety of businesses.

“That building when I was young held a bank in the front and a doctor’s office there where the bank was. Then a variety store in it, then upstairs was the hotel,” said Robert Swanda, President of the Apache Historical Society.

When you get to downtown Apache, the building is likely the first thing you’ll see.

“That’s almost the symbol of our town right there. I’ve driven through lots of small towns in Kansas and Northern Oklahoma and just the old buildings, the architecture, it’s pretty neat. That building was built here as a show piece and it still is,” Swanda said.

But that show piece is falling apart. On the north side of the building, if you look behind this plywood, you can see the wall coming apart from the building and pushing out towards the street. That’s the main problem they’re hoping to fix, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

“They gave us a preliminary bid of $250,000 to fix it because it is on the National Historical Society role and the Oklahoma Historical Society role also,” Swanda said.

To help raise that money, they’ll be holding a pie auction on August 21st. They’d love for the community to come out and buy some desserts or donate desserts for the community to purchase.

“Any little thing that you can help out would really be nice. We really need to get underway before this thing falls in,” Swanda said.

The Apache Masonic lodge is sponsoring the event and will match donations up to a certain amount. You can get more information about donating money or a dessert by calling (580) 588 – 3392.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Car wreck involving a motorcycle occurs earlier today in Lawton.
Two people taken to a hospital after motorcycle wreck in Lawton
Families receive COVID-19 rent assistance in Lawton.
Lawton agency helping people with rental assistance
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Chance Barret and Jordan Neconish are charged with first degree murder in the death of Brian...
Autopsy report filed in Lawton Correctional Facility murder case

Latest News

Danesha Anderson faces Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charge.
Woman charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Lawton
Funds needed for renovations to historic Apache building
Rush Springs will host their annual watermelon festival this weekend.
Rush Springs’ Watermelon Queen gives interview for upcoming festival
COVID-19 cases continue rise in Oklahoma