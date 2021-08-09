Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.

The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year’s dates are April 29-May 8.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It’s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car wreck involving a motorcycle occurs earlier today in Lawton.
Two people taken to a hospital after motorcycle wreck in Lawton
Families receive COVID-19 rent assistance in Lawton.
Lawton agency helping people with rental assistance
Chance Barret and Jordan Neconish are charged with first degree murder in the death of Brian...
Autopsy report filed in Lawton Correctional Facility murder case
Alvin Pickens III
Former Cyril police chief facing charges
Box truck rolls over on I-44 in Comanche County.
Box truck rolls over on I-44 in Comanche County

Latest News

FILE - In this May 26, 2012, file photo, Festival Emperor, Robert Ringwald, of the Fulton...
Bob Ringwald, jazz ambassador and actor’s father, dies at 80
First Alert Weather 5:30pm
7News First Alert Weather: Near average temperatures ahead of cool-down next weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Bobby Bowden memories: Classy coach, gracious in victory
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure