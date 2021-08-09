Woman charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman hit a man and other vehicles with her car last week.

Danesha Anderson was arrested and charged with one count of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Police said on Aug. 5 she tried multiple times to hit the victim and hitting another parked car in the process. After hitting him she drove off.

Anderson was transported to the Lawton City Jail and is held on a $10,000 bond.

