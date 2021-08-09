Expert Connections
Woman charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Lawton

Danesha Anderson faces Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charge.
Danesha Anderson faces Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charge.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman hit a man and other vehicles with her car last week.

Danesha Anderson was arrested and charged with one count of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Police said on Aug. 5 she tried multiple times to hit the victim and hitting another parked car in the process. After hitting him she drove off.

Anderson was transported to the Lawton City Jail and is held on a $10,000 bond.

