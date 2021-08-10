Active shooter response exercise at Altus Air Force Base

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base will hold an active shooter response exercise later this week.

On Wednesday, the 97th Air Mobility Wing will be holding the exercise at Rivers Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Base gates will be closed for about 15 minutes, and services will be limited during the exercise. Employees, residents and visitors may also hear simulated gunfire sounds and alerts over the giant voice system.

People and encouraged to avoid entering or leaving the base during that time.

