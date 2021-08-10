Expert Connections
Applications for voter registrations close next week

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline for voter registration is August 20 for Lawton’s Municipal Election in September.

For those not registered or are needing to change their information can fill and mail out an Oklahoma voter registration application.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is September 7.

Applications can be mailed to the Comanche County Election board or printed out and taken to the office.

The absentee application can be filled out online and emailed to the election board’s office.

