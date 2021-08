ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were called out to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning near Lake Ellsworth.

The call went out around 2:30 a.m.

Crews got to Oak Avenue near Lake Ellsworth to find a mobile home engulfed in flames.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stick with 7News throughout the day for updates.

