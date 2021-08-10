Expert Connections
Death of baby under investigation in Geronimo

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a 4 month old’s death.

Geronimo first responders were called to a home around 9:45 on August 9 for a report of the child unconscious and not breathing.

The State Medical Examiner is now working to determine the baby’s cause of death.

No other details have been released, but updates will be posted as more information comes in.

