First Alert Forecast (8/10AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today is going to be another hot one like yesterday, with highs across Texoma in the upper 90s and low 100s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate, along with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Feels-like temps will be in the triple digits, up to 105 degrees for our eastern counties, as a heat advisory is in place again until this evening.

Tonight will be warm and breezy, with lows in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow will see cloud coverage increase slightly, but temperatures will still be relatively hot in the upper 90s, although feels-like temps wont be nearly has high being in the low 100s. Winds will still be breezy out of the south, but wont be as gusty as yesterday and today.

The rest of this week will see rain chances limited, but increase as we near the end of the week. A frontal system will descend into the southern plains, and we will feel the effects here in Texoma by the weekend. Models are still trying to agree on timing, but it looks like Saturday is when we can expect to see changes in our weather. Showers and storms will be associated with this front, along with a up to a 5° decrease in our temperatures, possibly seeing the low 90s and maybe the upper 80s this weekend. There is no general consensus yet by models on the extent of the rain and temperature changes, but what we do know is it will be a significant change to what we are experiencing currently.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.