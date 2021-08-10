Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (8/10AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today is going to be another hot one like yesterday, with highs across Texoma in the upper 90s and low 100s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate, along with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Feels-like temps will be in the triple digits, up to 105 degrees for our eastern counties, as a heat advisory is in place again until this evening.

Tonight will be warm and breezy, with lows in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow will see cloud coverage increase slightly, but temperatures will still be relatively hot in the upper 90s, although feels-like temps wont be nearly has high being in the low 100s. Winds will still be breezy out of the south, but wont be as gusty as yesterday and today.

The rest of this week will see rain chances limited, but increase as we near the end of the week. A frontal system will descend into the southern plains, and we will feel the effects here in Texoma by the weekend. Models are still trying to agree on timing, but it looks like Saturday is when we can expect to see changes in our weather. Showers and storms will be associated with this front, along with a up to a 5° decrease in our temperatures, possibly seeing the low 90s and maybe the upper 80s this weekend. There is no general consensus yet by models on the extent of the rain and temperature changes, but what we do know is it will be a significant change to what we are experiencing currently.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Four month old's death is under investigation by OSBI in Geronimo.
Death of baby under investigation in Geronimo
Danesha Anderson faces Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charge.
Woman charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Lawton
COVID-19 cases continue rise in Oklahoma
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries sister of the victim

Latest News

A copy and paste day for tomorrow with a heat advisory still in place
First Alert Forecast(6PM)
A copy and paste day for tomorrow with a heat advisory still in place
First Alert Forecast (8/9PM)
A copy and paste day for tomorrow with a heat advisory still in place
First Alert Forecast (4PM)
First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert Weather 6am