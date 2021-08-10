Frederick city officials hope ongoing water issues are nearing end

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Some people in Frederick are still dealing with brown water after manganese got into the towns water lines, but the city says they believe they are close to solving the problem.

For the last few weeks, many people in Frederick have had to use bottled water for everything.

“It’s been crazy, you have to keep bleach in your toilet so they don’t turn brown because it started staining them. It’s really bad. It’s really bad. They keep saying it’ll be fixed tomorrow, it’ll be fixed tomorrow, it’ll be fixed tomorrow. I’m waiting on tomorrow to come,” said a Frederick resident who did not want to have her name used.

City Manager Lee Litterell said the brown water is caused by Manganese in the lines.

“The source of the problem came from Lake Steed where we get our water from. The turnover of the lake and then a suction off the bottom intake valve caused an influx of that manganese coming into our water and our filters couldn’t handle it,” Litterell said.

In recent days, the water has gotten better for some, and while the problem is not yet fixed for everyone across Frederick, Litterell believes their close. Water samples taken Tuesday show they do have clear water now. Litterell said that allows them to move onto their next step of flushing the lines.”

“The water is clear and hopefully tomorrow we’ll start flushing out the fire hydrants,” Litterell said.

As the water clears up, Litterell has advice for everyone.

“If the residents are seeing clear water out of their faucets, let it run in a glass and let it settle to make sure there’s no manganese in it because they probably have it in their personal lines as well. I’d also tell them to run your dishwasher and washing machines empty for a couple loads to make sure there’s no brown water in that because it will stain your clothes,” Litterell said.

While there is now a light at the end of the tunnel, some Frederick residents do have one more concern.

“They don’t need to be giving out water bills. These people are using their water, we’re not a rich town, so we can’t be buying water every day,” a resident said.

“That’s a discussion we’ll have to have with the council. They still have used some water which needs to be paid for. So, they will have to determine whether or not we want to give a discount on the water bill or just go ahead and have them pay the full water bill. That’s something we’ll discuss at an upcoming meeting,” Litterell said.

Litterell said he understands the frustrations and hopes to put this all behind them soon.

“I hope by this time next week, things are back to normal. It will take us several days to get these lines flushed out. I hope by next week, it’s back to normal. That’s not a promise, that’s a hope,” Litterell said.

In the meantime, if people need bottled water, they can call the Frederick Fire Department and make arrangements to pick some up.

