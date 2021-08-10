Marlow community prepares for school year

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents in Marlow are encouraged to pick up any school supplies they need for their kids before school starts this Thursday.

The First Baptist Church’s annual School Daze is happening tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. behind the church.

They’ll be giving away free school supplies, backpacks and shoes.

Anyone can come by and get what they need.

