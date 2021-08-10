Expert Connections
Marlow community prepares for school year

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents in Marlow are encouraged to pick up any school supplies they need for their kids before school starts this Thursday.

The First Baptist Church’s annual School Daze is happening tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. behind the church.

They’ll be giving away free school supplies, backpacks and shoes.

Anyone can come by and get what they need.

