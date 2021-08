LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,100 Coronavirus cases since yesterday.

The number of active cases is about 17,800 while the total number of cases since the pandemic started is 501,000.

The state reported three additional deaths, for a total of 8,800.

The seven day average is still around 2,000.

