Nursing shortages causing capacity issues

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Nursing shortages across the state and in southwest Oklahoma are causing hospitals to reach capacity quicker.

Duncan Regional Health Chief Nursing Officer Kristen Webb said depending on what unit a nurse is working determines have many patients they can take on.

Duncan Regional has beds available throughout the facility, but it’s getting to a point where there aren’t enough nurses to safely take care of patients.

“On our bed surge unit we prefer to be able to have one nurse to four patients, can flex up to five depending on the situation. We’re not at five patients constantly, sometimes having to go to six. In our critical area, we like a one to two ratio and we’re having to flex up to one to three at times. Some patients are really so sick they require a one-to-one ratio because they can’t leave the bedside and they need that much care and attention and most of the time now we’re not able to provide that with the number of patients we are admitting,” Webb said.

Aley Morales is a nurse at Duncan Regional and has worked through the entire pandemic. She said working multiple shifts and long hours at times have been tough and exhausting.

“I worked a few shifts in a row, that I had multiple people past, and it’s hard. You feel like you are doing as much as you possibly can and working hard as you can, and still not having a good outcome,” Morales said.

Morales said she’s been able to get by with support from her family and by finding things to do outside of work.

Webb said they aren’t turning away people just yet, but it could get to that point.

“We get calls every day from hospitals in our region. We’ve even got a call from the Houston area pretty constantly looking for placement for patients. We even had a situation recently where we had to transfer a patient out of the state because they need a high level of care that we could provide here, and there were no beds in the state that could provide them either,” Webb said.

A rise in COVID cases and capacity concerns may also lead to some cuts in services.

“Last winter we at DRH limited some of the surgeries that we could provide. We’re kind of getting to that spot of we’re having to have those conversations again. It is very difficult for health care providers to figure out and consciously decide which patients are sick enough and they have to have care now, and which ones we have to say you’re going to have to wait,” Webb said.

