OSBI investigates death in Comanche County

A person is found dead a truck in northeast Comanche County.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Comanche County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a scene in northeast Comanche County.

A body was found near a truck around 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 240th and NE North Dr.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office is also on scene and will determine the cause of death.

You can count on us to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

