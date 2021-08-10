Expert Connections
Rollover wreck on Highway 7 causes lane closures

A rollover crash occurs on Highway 7 on Aug. 9.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover crash caused a portion of Highway 7 to be shut down earlier this evening after 6 p.m. east of Central High.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, but our photographer on the scene said one person was taken to Duncan Regional by ambulance.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 7 were closed for about five minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

