Stephens County cowboys win big at Texas Youth Bull Riders World Finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County cowboy duo are now 2021 Texas Youth Bull Riders World Finals Champions.

8-year-old Myles Turner of Comanche knows nothing good comes without hard work.

“When you set a goal, it’s not easy,” Myles said. “They won’t give it to you.”

Last week, he became the YBR’s Calf Riding World Champion and High Money Winner.

His mother, Cashe Turner, is with him every step of the way and so proud of him.

“It was nerves. Lots of nerves, but being able to know that being the first time qualifier there and go in and win the world in the Calf Riding was a huge accomplishment for him,” Cashe said. “He had a goal set out that’s that what he wanted to do and he strived and was very determined and got it done.”

His parents both rodeoed, so it’s in the blood.

Out of 62 kids, Myles earned first place and brought home a check worth over $1000, plus a cowboy hat, boots and a custom bull rope.

“Working with his dad, watching videos, that’s a huge piece that he does watching those videos,” Cashe said. “Seeing him work hard for that and go to these other associations to continue to ride and continue to strive to get better has been the biggest piece of it all.”

For years, he’s competed alongside longtime friend 11-year-old Braxton Bingham from Duncan.

Braxton is the 2021 World Champion in Junior Riding.

“I felt really good,” Braxton said. “My buddies were happy for me, and I guess I won.”

The cowboy competed against 72 other kids to take home the grand prize of a check worth over $2000 and three pairs of cowboy boots, hats and a custom bull rope.

His mother, Tanda Bingham, said it can be stressful, but it’s worth it to watch her son achieve his dreams.

“This was his sixth year at the World Finals and he comes so close every year and this year, he was able to win it, huh?” Tanda said.

Cashe and Tanda said it’s all the more special because they get to do it together.

Braxton is hoping to compete again in New Mexico this weekend and already planning to spend his money on livestock.

