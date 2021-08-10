Expert Connections
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 10th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire overnight left a home in Elgin a total loss. Fire crews were called out to a to a house fire just after 2:30 a.m. this morning near Lake Ellsworth. A home off Oak Avenue, was engulfed in flames when crews got there. Officials on the scene say to their knowledge no one was hurt.

Plus, Lawton and Duncan City Council’s will meet today, In Duncan, City Council is meeting at 5:15 p.m. this evening to discuss approving another change order for a walkway project. The sidewalk is along Elk Avenue, Chisholm Trail Parkway and Whisenant Drive. Councilors will also look at buying six tablet style computers and mounts for patrol units.

In Lawton, The Lawton City Council is also set to meet today at 2 p.m. Council members will continue discussion on a revised Annual Action Plan for 2021. The plan allocates federal funds to several community organizations. They will also discuss changing the appropriation of landfill gate fee.

Across Oklahoma, Rural hospitals are seeing bed availability decline and are having to send some Coronavirus patients hundreds of miles away. Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health says over the last three days, there was an average of 973 Oklahomans hospitalized with Covid.

You can stay up to date with the 7News team throughout the day for the latest on breaking news and updates.

