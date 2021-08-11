Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

Copyright 2021 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: OSBI investigates death in Comanche County, finds truck of missing woman
Four month old's death is under investigation by OSBI in Geronimo.
Death of baby under investigation in Geronimo
Crews were called out to a fire at a home near Lake Ellsworth around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire near Lake Ellsworth
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee on Aug. 9.
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee in Lawton
Danesha Anderson faces Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charge.
Woman charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Lawton

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
California sheriff: He, not doctor, diagnosed video overdose
DPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan joins GMT to talk about new school year
DPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan joins GMT to talk about new school year