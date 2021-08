LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteer firefighters from western Comanche County spent a few hours putting out a grass fire this afternoon.

They received the call to Highway 62 and Crater Creek road area around 12:30 p.m.

Crews were able to knock down the flames, but spent a couple of hours putting out hot spots.

