Crews respond to fire on 38th Street in Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to a fire at a mobile home around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire took place in the Sycamore Trail mobile home community off of 38th Street.

Our photographer on the scene said the home was destroyed.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the trailer when the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

