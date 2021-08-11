Expert Connections
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a five-car crash in Lawton around 2 p.m. on Cache Road.

Police said it was caused by one of the drivers texting while driving.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while a second person drove themselves for treatment.

The driver who caused the crash was given a citation.

