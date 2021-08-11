Duncan Public Schools prepare for upcoming school year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students are heading back to class tomorrow at many school districts across southwest Oklahoma.

Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan said his staff will be doing all they can to prevent the spread of COVID, as cases continue to rise in the state.

“We are asking parents and staff, of course, if you have any COVID symptoms please stay home. Stay at home until you are well,” Deighan said. “We’re cohorting students. For example at lunch we’ll be eating at lunch, separating in the elementary schools. Some were more difficult in the middle schools and the high schools because it’s so social. Virtually everything is in place except for the masks mandates of last year. We still look forward to a healthy year. It’s just going to be interesting to see how this year unfolds.”

Deighan said while masks will not be required, he encourages students to wear one if it makes them feel more comfortable.

He said the district also has about 10,000 masks available for those who want one.

