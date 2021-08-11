First Alert Forecast (8/10PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight temperatures will stay fairly warm but we will see a slight increase in our cloud coverage with lows in the upper 70s. Winds will stay from the south at 10 to 20 mph but will decrease slightly staying between 10 to 15 mph by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with temperatures still relatively hot in the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures won’t be nearly as high but still in the low 100s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph but not as gusty as what we saw yesterday and today.

Rain chances remain limited through midweek but will slowly increase as we get closer to the end of the week. We are tracking a frontal system that will make its way into our area by the weekend. Precipitation chances will start Thursday for north Oklahoma but here in Texoma, the higher chances seem to be Friday evening. Temperatures will start to cool off staying below normal by the weekend.

If you are planning on attending the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, tomorrow and Thursday seem to be the best day with partly cloudy skies yet staying mostly dry. Friday and Saturday will feel much cooler than what we have been seeing the past few days but rain chances will increase Friday night into Saturday so make sure to grab an umbrella or rain coat just in case!

Have good rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.