First Alert Forecast (8/11 AM)

Today will see partly cloudy skies as cloud coverage will increase throughout the day. This cloud coverage, along with still-breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, should help with our temperatures. While we will still be in the upper 90s, we don’t expect more than a couple places in Texoma to reach the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures also won’t be nearly as high as the past couple days, with heat indices in southwest Oklahoma staying within the upper 90s.

For the first day of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. At 7:30pm temps will still be in the mid-90s, but cool down to the mid-80s by 10:00pm.

Tonight is also when the Perseid meteor shower peaks in the night sky, and it is the most prolific meteor shower of the year. For tonight and tomorrow you can see up to 50-80 meteors per hour as long as you are in an area with dark skies. Thankfully we have the benefit of the moon being absent for the next couple nights, so the meteors can be seen more clearly, though partly cloudy skies might obscure your view somewhat. Make sure to look off toward the northly direction around midnight above the constellation Perseus, as that is where the meteors will originate from.

Tomorrow will be another day of partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 90s. Winds will not be as strong as they were in the beginning of the week, being out of the south at 10-15 mph. For those that start their first day of school tomorrow, expect temps in the mid/upper 70s and partly cloudy skies for the morning.

Rain chances will slowly increase by the end of the week, but will still remain limited. A frontal system will descend south into our area by the weekend, as we could see showers and storms here in Texoma on Saturday. Best timing right now based on models shows rain chances beginning around the late morning/early evening on Saturday, so make sure to keep rain gear on you just in case for the last day of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. Temperatures will decrease down to the low 90s this weekend as the front moves through.

