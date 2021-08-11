First Alert Forecast (8/11PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s and south winds at 10 to 15 mph. If you have plans to attend the Lawton Rangers Rodeo tonight, expect dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. It starts at 7:30 and temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 90s, but will cool down into the mid-80s by 10 pm.

Tonight is also when the Perseid meteor shower peaks in the night sky, and it is the most prolific meteor shower of the year. For tonight and tomorrow you can see up to 50-80 meteors per hour as long as you are in an area with dark skies. Thankfully we have the benefit of the moon being absent for the next couple nights, so the meteors can be seen more clearly, though partly cloudy skies might obscure your view somewhat. Make sure to look off toward the northly direction around midnight above the constellation Perseus, as that is where the meteors will originate from. Another thing to note is be patient and let your eyes adjust to the night sky. Try to also avoid looking at your phone!

Tomorrow is the first day of school in some areas and waking up, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s and calm south winds. Throughout the day partly cloudy skies will continue with temperatures in the upper 90s. Winds will stay out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain chances will slowly increase by the end of the week, but will still remain limited. A frontal system will descend south into our area by the weekend, as we could see showers and storms here in Texoma late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will decrease down to the low 90s this weekend as the front moves through. Any plans to attend the Lawton Rangers Rodeo Friday or Saturday, make sure you bring any rain gear just in case!

Have a safe and great rest of your night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

