Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: OSBI investigates death in Comanche County, finds truck of missing woman
Four month old's death is under investigation by OSBI in Geronimo.
Death of baby under investigation in Geronimo
Crews were called out to a fire at a home near Lake Ellsworth around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire near Lake Ellsworth
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee on Aug. 9.
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee in Lawton
Danesha Anderson faces Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charge.
Woman charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Lawton

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
California sheriff: He, not doctor, diagnosed video overdose
DPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan joins GMT to talk about new school year
DPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan joins GMT to talk about new school year