Homes burn as fire departments struggle with water resources

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rude awakening, at almost 3 a.m., for Kathryn Hughes and other neighbors watching the flames slowly spread from home to home.

“What can you think? There isn’t much you can do,” Hughes said. “Your home is involved. Your neighbors are involved. It’s pretty shocking.”

Her son saw flashing lights outside and ran out the door in a panic to wake up their neighbor, Audie Edwards, who sprang into action, trying to save his home and others.

“I had to get on my roof and wet the roof down,” Edwards said. “My neighbors roof and my roof also we had to wet down. She had to wet her fences down and her roof down because if the tree had caught on fire, her house would’ve got burnt down, too.”

The fire consumed an vacant mobile home and then the two homes surrounding it on both sides.

Despite calling nine other fire departments for help, the lack of water resources was the biggest problem according to Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Stoner.

“We don’t have any hydrants here or anything like that,” Stoner said. “And we only have fill points and not a lot of pressure, so it made it more difficult for us to do our jobs.”

Hughes said even though no one was hurt, the possibility that someone could have been, or may in the future, scares her.

“It’s of concern because if the wind had been blowing or this was a range fire that came through,” Hughes said. “There would’ve been no effective way to defend our homes, our neighbors from a fire.”

After seeing a piece of wood catch fire again, she called Porter Hill to come back again at around one this afternoon.

“This is a wake up call for this area,” Hughes said. “There are not a lot of real expensive homes here but still this is a subdivision next to the lake which is a recreational area that brings in people, that brings in money to our county and we really need to look at the safety factor on this because this could’ve been so much worse.”

Officials are still investigating what started the fire.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.