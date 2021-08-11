Latest COVID-19 numbers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a rise of COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma.

Almost 2,200 new infections were reported across the state, making the new 7-day rolling average to over 2,000 cases per week.

More than 18,000 cases of the Coronavirus are active across the state.

There are 726 cases in Comanche County, 257 in Stephens County and 50 in Jackson County.

