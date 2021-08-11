Lawton Doctor speaks on vaccine age limitations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As students are getting ready to go back to in-person learning, local health experts are weighing in on vaccines not being available for kids under the age of twelve.

Dr. Daniel Joyce with Comanche County Memorial Hospital said vaccine developers are still trying to figure out how much of a dose can be given to kids in that age group.

Joyce said providers want to make sure they are giving exactly the right amount.

“What they are looking at is a weight-based appropriate dose, and so that’s where that other dose is going to come on, and looking at the weight and how it affects. An eight-year-old who weighs half of an adult, you give an adult dose, you really in some way may be giving double what an adult is getting,” Joyce said.

Vaccine providers are working to make sure everything is right for ages 12 and under.

“The first one that will come up is five to eleven. That one they are expecting data at the end of September to come back to the FDA with the hope that maybe October, November, December it would be available to the five to eleven range,” Joyce said

Joyce mentioned that ages two to four are expected to be ready a few months after that, and eventually it’ll be available to six months and older.

Stories of parents lying about their kid’s age have shown up in reports across the country, but Dr. Joyce suggests that people not take any risks when it comes to getting a child vaccinated who isn’t old enough.

“We are not recommending it because we don’t know the data. We want to make sure it’s safe. We think it’s going to be safe in those kids, but we’re not sure, and that’s why we’re waiting for the studies to show, and see what it shows. Is there an increased risk of something we don’t know about yet we don’t know yet,” Joyce said.

