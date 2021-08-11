Lawton elementary school welcomes students after displacement

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Edison Elementary in Lawton is preparing to welcome students back for the first time since February’s winter storm caused pipes to burst and flooded the building.

The school has new equipment from phone systems, to intercoms, flooring, fresh paint, plumbing and more. There are new tables, chairs, bookshelves, white boards inside of classrooms and other accessories for teachers and students.

“The upgrades are beautiful,” Principal Dana Moore said. “They’ve teased me that I’ve got the unanswered prayer award for all the things that have changed. It’s absolutely gorgeous. The parents that have come in have seen it. It’s still been a little bit of chaotic because they are getting the finishing touches on it, and there is still going to be some other things going on but it is beautiful.”

Kelsey Graham was excited about the changes, but is even more excited about being back at Edison after spending months of the last school year teaching at John Adams.

“It was different, we had to bus the kids to John Adams or from Edison to learning tree where Pre-K and kindergarten were,” Graham said. “We have a lot of students, and it’s not your building, and John Adams is very small compared to Edison, so we were kind of cramed in there, but we’re very thankful we had a place where we could go, and not have to go teach out of some random building.”

Danica Runyon had the same feelings.

“It feels so good to be back,” she said. “It just feels like you’ve been gone for so long, and it’s just like coming home from vacation. It’s good to be home.”

Moore believes students will just as pumped to back in the building and ready to learn.

“I’m probably going to cry when I see the kids come in,” she said. “I cried when they got off the bus at John Adams, and we were only displaced for three days at that time.”

